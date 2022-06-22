Supervisor Rabbitt Wins 4th Term

A Petaluma Transit bus crash caused a power outage in a neighborhood and damage to traffic lights. On Thursday morning, a bus carrying one passenger was traveling southbound on Maria Drive, just before East Washington Street, when it left the roadway and struck a fence on the south side of Maria Drive. The bus continued southbound through the intersection striking a traffic control box, fence, and power pole before coming to a rest. The bus driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Power was quickly restored to most customers affected by the outage. With traffic lights knocked out and in need of repair, temporary stop signs and illuminating lights have been put in place to remind drivers to stop at the intersection. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO