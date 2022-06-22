ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Supervisor Rabbitt Wins 4th Term

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rabbitt will get a fourth term as Sonoma County’s second district supervisor. Updated election...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Approves $478-Million Budget

The Santa Rosa City Council has approved a $478.8-million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Unlike budgets of the past several years, this budget dedicates more funding and resources to core public services, rather than wildfire and pandemic response efforts. There’s a greater focus on public safety, code enforcement, and community programming in downtown. The Santa Rosa Fire Department is also getting $2.7-million to repair and replace aging equipment and trucks. That fund will be built up with more cash each year.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Hosts Fireworks Turn-In Event Sunday

With the 4th of July getting closer, another Sonoma County city is hosting a fireworks turn-in event. Petaluma will host their event this Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot on North McDowell Boulevard. Petaluma residents may turn in any fireworks they may have from previous years with no questions asked. Petaluma has a ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY on the use of ALL fireworks, including those previously considered legal. The threat of wildfires, exceedingly dry conditions, high winds, and historic drought, plus the dangers of illegal fireworks, present too great a risk to the community. Violations are subject to fines of $1,000 or more.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Two Cotati Councilmen Not Seeking Reelection

Two longtime Cotati city council members will not seek reelection this November. The Press Democrat reports that Cotati Mayor Mark Landman and Council member John Moore will not seek reelection, leaving their seats up for grabs for potential newcomers. The nomination period for candidates to file is open until July 18th and can be extended until August 17th if an incumbent doesn’t file papers to run for reeleciton. Council members in Cotati are elected at-large and not individual districts. Landman and Moore have served a combined 22 years on the city council.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Government
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hells Angels Members Convicted of Murder

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

John Cregan Named Santa Rosa Police Chief

The city of Santa Rosa is appointing John Cregan as the new chief of police. Cregan has 23-years of law enforcement experience, including 17-years with the Santa Rosa Police Department. He has been serving as the interim chief since Ray Navarro retired in May. Cregan’s experience includes working as a police captain, and managing both the Special Services and Field Services divisions. His term will begin on July 3rd, and city officials say there will be a swearing-in ceremony in the coming weeks.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

New Labor Agreement Allows Increased Oversight of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Sonoma County and a pair of law enforcement unions have struck a deal that will increase civilian oversight of the county Sheriff’s Office. The agreement allows the expanded oversight approved by voters with the passing of Measure P in 2020. It gives the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach more authority and disciplinary powers over the Sheriff’s Office. The non-police county agency will now be allowed to investigate deputies, release body-worn camera video, and recommend discipline. Negotiations between the county and the labor associations started after Measure P was passed back in November of 2020.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

SRJC Unveils Olympic Size Pool and Aquatic Center

The new aquatic center at Santa Rosa Junior College is officially open for swimmers. The college held a dedication ceremony for the state-of-the-art facility and its Olympic-sized swimming pool on Thursday. It’s the only Olympic-sized swimming pool between Petaluma and the Oregon border. The $4.3-million facility will be used by SRJC’s swim and dive teams, and members of the local community.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
ksro.com

Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Getting Criminal Complaints Out of Napa County

The District Attorney in Napa County, California is announcing that criminal complaints are being filed against Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, for his May 28th DUI crash. The DA says Paul Pelosi’s blood alcohol content was 0.082 percent. TMZ reports two misdemeanor charges will include DUI causing injury. Pelosi was involved in a car accident while behind the wheel of his 2021 Porsche. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not with her husband at the time of the incident. The driver of the other vehicle reported shoulder and neck pain and was seeking care from his own doctor.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Small Grass Fire Contained in Galvin Park

A small grass fire has been put out in Galvin Park. Yesterday afternoon, two fire engines responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the park next to Bennett Valley Road. Firefighters quickly contained the small grass fire to a 30 x 50 foot area in between Bennett Valley Road and an access road within the park. No structure damage or injuries were reported. No word on the cause either.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Killing, Burying Man Near Forestville

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of killing and burying a man from Windsor. The victim was found in a shallow grave near Forestville after being reported missing on June 13th. He had been shot to death. Investigators say the men were last seen together on June 10th, leaving Windsor with a large sum of cash to buy a car. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Martinez, was arrested Tuesday and is facing the charges of murder, robbery and extortion.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Windsor Hosts First Pride Festival Saturday

The first ever Windsor Pride Festival is being held this weekend on the Windsor Town Green. The free event happens tomorrow from 2 to 9 PM and will feature entertainment, food and drink, and community resources for kids and adults. The Grand Marshall will be Lorene Romero, an openly gay Windsor resident, while 7-year-old Dina Nofi, who identifies as transgender, will be junior grand marshall. Community resources will be ready to offer support from organizations like Face to Face, Positive Images, and LGBTQ Connections. Proceeds raised from the Windsor Pride Event will benefit the People for Parks Foundation and local LGBTQ non-profits.
WINDSOR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ksro.com

Driver and Passenger Hurt in Petaluma Bus Crash

A Petaluma Transit bus crash caused a power outage in a neighborhood and damage to traffic lights. On Thursday morning, a bus carrying one passenger was traveling southbound on Maria Drive, just before East Washington Street, when it left the roadway and struck a fence on the south side of Maria Drive. The bus continued southbound through the intersection striking a traffic control box, fence, and power pole before coming to a rest. The bus driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Power was quickly restored to most customers affected by the outage. With traffic lights knocked out and in need of repair, temporary stop signs and illuminating lights have been put in place to remind drivers to stop at the intersection. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy