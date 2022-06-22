ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia couple missing after attempt to sail across Atlantic to Portugal

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1V9Q_0gISLAHS00

June 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Virginia couple who set out this month to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to Portugal, but haven't been heard from in more than a week.

The agency said that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones left the Virginia coast in their boat on June 8 and were headed for Azores, Portugal -- a journey that's well over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

On June 13, the couple reported to a relative that they were almost 500 miles offshore and had encountered bad weather. Also, they said, they'd sustained damage to their boat and were turning around.

The relative said that the couple, who are both 65, have not been heard from since. They were expected to return to the Virginia coast around Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6sY7_0gISLAHS00
The couple set off in their boat, the Kyklades, earlier this month. A relative said that they encountered bad weather and damage to the boat while a few hundred miles off the Virginia coast. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

"In situations like this, where there are so many unknowns, our coordination efforts need to cast a wide and intentional net," USCG Command Duty Officer Chief Brian Gainey said in a statement.

"We're tracking cell phone and radio pings as we work with our counterparts in Bermuda to accurately determine the most intelligent search area for our air crews."

The Coast Guard said that it's made multiple flights to the area where the couple should have been -- but no traces of them or their boat, the Kyklades, were found.

"It's a lot of detective work, but it's all in service to finding these two individuals and bringing them home to their families," Gainey added.

Comments / 15

XSoCal
4d ago

I can't imagine. I use to crew on a sailboat doing races on Lake Michigan and I know from being out there in some pretty hairy conditions. Always the risk of equipment failure.

Reply
5
FJB!
4d ago

die doing what you love with the person you love, can't ask for better

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Bodies of slain Canadian couple found in Mexican resort city

The bodies of two Canadians were found in an apartment in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen, their throats apparently slit, prosecutors and police announced Monday. A security guard was also injured at the tourist apartment complex, which is located in the center of the city, the state prosecutor's office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
UPI News

22 young peole found dead in South African nightclub

June 26 (UPI) -- Twenty-two young people were found dead Sunday in a nightclub in South Africa's East London with no cause announced, officials said. Siyanda Mananaa, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department, said victims were 18 to 20 years old. BBC reported the bodies were found early Sunday across floors and tables at the Enyobeni Tavern.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
UPI News

'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course

June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean. SeaWorld Animal Rescue said a team was summoned to Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego County on Thursday when the sea lion was spotted resting on a putting green at the resort's golf course.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
384K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy