ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Police investigate after local tax preparer allegedly stole refunds

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a local tax preparer has been accused of stealing someone’s tax refund for several years. Police are investigating after a local tax preparer has been accused of stealing...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 1

Don'tEvenGoThere
3d ago

I would have called the IRS a loooong time ago. They even have that 800 # to check on the status of your claim. Not quite sure why it took them years to find out. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, TX
Waterloo Journal

After working 41 hours in three days caring for COVID patients, single, exhausted mother was arrested for DUI and child neglect; but blood results prove she was sober

This mother worked what most people work in five days during a three-day time period. Unfortunately, the single parent was exhausted because she worked 41 hours caring for COVID patients and said she needed some alone time to go to the mall. So, the mother dropped her 5-year-old son off at daycare and went about her business. But as soon as she returned flashing lights appeared in her rearview mirror, and her life changed in a matter of minutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Three Children Dead After a ‘Domestic Disturbance’ Turned Into a House Fire

Three children are dead and another two are injured after a domestic dispute turned into a house fire in Georgia. Police said they arrived to a home in Paulding County on Friday night to find the house in flames and an infant and another child between the ages of 3 and 5 with burns at the top of the stairs. Two other kids died inside the house and another died later at the hospital, police said. Seven children were in the house in total—three of whom jumped out a second-floor window, fire investigators told CBS. Officers were initially told there was a woman inside trying to stab residents. A woman identified as Darlene Nicole Brister has been charged with two counts of malice murder and didn’t post bail, but other charges could be brought, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Police#Fraud
Law & Crime

Top Texas Court Nixes Murder Appeal of Former Cop Who Fired a Rifle into Car Full of Teens and Killed Jordan Edwards

A white former police officer in Texas lost an appeal this week seeking to overturn his conviction for the murder of a Black teenager in 2017. The ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver was found guilty nearly four years ago of murdering 15-year-old Jordan Edwards by shooting into a 2004 Chevrolet Impala full of teenagers as the vehicle left a house party.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
GEORGIA STATE
PC Gamer

Drunk employee passes out on the street, losing 2 USB sticks holding the personal data of an entire city

The flash drives, containing the personal data of 460,000 residents of Amagasaki, Japan, have at least been recovered. There's a reason we all feel some level of guilt and/or shame when we wake up after a night of heavy drinking. The depressant nature of alcohol means that even though you may have had an enjoyable time, and experienced an increased level of happiness the night before, your reserve of 'happy chemicals' is going to be severely depleted the next day. That's what leads to you feeling down, depressed, guilty, or ashamed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be DHS agent on TikTok

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent on TikTok.The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform. The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”. Court documents state that the FBI received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincoln CCTV cameras lead to seven arrests in first month

Newly installed CCTV cameras in Lincoln have led to seven arrests in their first month of operation, a council meeting heard. The 29 cameras cover a number of main walking routes into the city centre. As well as the arrests the cameras have monitored 26 incidents during the month of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Won’t Retry Nevada Woman for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Burning Remains

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS DFW

Parker County couple arrested in meth trafficking operation

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation.  Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation.  Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.  Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy