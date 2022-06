Griff has discussed supporting Dua Lipa on her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, telling NME it was a “very surreal experience”. Catching up with NME at Glastonbury Festival 2022, she added: “It was amazing. It was the longest I’ve ever been out on tour: it was two or three months on a tour bus around Europe watching Dua every night, which was incredible.”

