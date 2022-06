A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO