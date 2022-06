Jason Ravnsborg is gone, but the kakistocratic spirit that led his party to nominate him in 2018 (not to mention Trump in 2016 and 2020) over far more sensible choices remains. And the results of yesterday’s Republican convention in Watertown show that Kristi Noem, quite the kakistocrat herself, is the weakest South Dakota Republican Governor since Walter Dale Miller.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO