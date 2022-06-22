Victim lured, assaulted, robbed

Two Navasota men are accused of luring a victim then physically assaulting and robbing him. Navasota Police responded at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, to a residence near the intersection of Universal Street and Courtney Road to reports...
On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.
A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three people were arrested in separate traffic stops Wednesday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. June 22, a sergeant stopped a 2006 green Ford Freestyle in the Schulenburg area. An investigation revealed the driver had been concealing methamphetamine in...
RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A Fort Bend County deputy has been released from the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy pulled over a driver on the 2400 block...
A crash north of Bryan and north of OSR Wednesday morning involved a car being chased by Franklin police. The crash ended on Highway 6 near the Campbell’s Creek bridge when DPS reports the southbound car attempted a U-turn and crashed into the northbound ditch. The driver was taken...
A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $150,000 dollars. That’s after she was arrested by College Station police on charges of family violence assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the CSPD arrest report, 42 year old Jennifer McQueen is accused of putting a rope or a cord around the neck of a 15 year old and dragging the teenager down a hallway. The arrest report also stated she is accused of hitting the teen with a pair of channel lock plyers and then telling him she hoped she broke his ankle.
A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
Just before 4 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a resident had heard what they thought to be a crash on the Grand Parkway near Imperial Promenade. A short time later deputies found the crash with a vehicle…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-crash-in-south-montgomery-county-2/
Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caldwell. Police said a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The victim has not been identified, pending family notification. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Robertson Co, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash on state Highway 6, near Campbells Creek. The preliminary investigation states that at approximately 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound and actively fleeing from the Franklin Police Department. The Dodge attempted to make a u-turn, and went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many families left Neal Park blessed Saturday after receiving free clothes and essentials from the Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet. This giveaway for men, women and children was hosted by Holy Trinity Worship Ministries. Along with clothing, the church gave away shoes, toys and baby essentials. “That’s...
