Memphis center Jalen Duren is heading to the Detroit Pistons after being selected with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday. The Charlotte Hornets originally had this pick, but it was rerouted to the Pistons in a trade, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Kemba Walker was also reportedly sent from the Knicks to the Pistons as a part of the deal.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO