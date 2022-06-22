ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
55-year-old man killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXkRD_0gIS9yn700
On early Tuesday, a 55-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 6:30 a.m. on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and South Liberty Street [...]

