55-year-old man killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
Nationwide Report
On early Tuesday, a 55-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 6:30 a.m. on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and South Liberty Street [...]
