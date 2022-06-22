SPONSORED: UFP Parker Offers Up to $1,850 in Bonuses With Employee Referral Program

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with disc problems by providing specific recommendations for treatment. Spinal disks are rubbery pads between the vertebrae. Vertebrae are the specialized bones that make up the spinal column. In children, they are gel- or fluid-filled sacs but begin to solidify as part of the normal aging process. By early adulthood, the blood supply to the disk has stopped, the soft inner material has begun to harden, and the disk is less elastic. By middle age, the disks are tough and quite unyielding, with the consistency of a piece of hard rubber. These age-related changes make the outer protective lining weaker and the disks more prone to injury.

