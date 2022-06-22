ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, PA

SPONSORED: UFP Parker Offers Up to $1,850 in Bonuses With Employee Referral Program

By Chase Steinman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know someone who works for UFP Parker, LLC?. UFP Parker, LLC has numerous perks, benefits, and bonuses provided to their full-time employees including a referral bonus to benefit current employees and prospective new hires!. We believe our own employees are a valuable recruiting source and in the...

explore venango

Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Welcome all visitors and Ministers to the state office. Assure confidentiality of all communication and files on computer on in Ministries Office. Accounts Payable and Receivables. Requirements:. High school Diploma or Equivalent. Must be able to pass...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Junior High Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach. The position is available immediately. Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:. Mr. Michael McCormick. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline: Until position is filled. Copyright ©...
KNOX, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Disc Problems

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with disc problems by providing specific recommendations for treatment. Spinal disks are rubbery pads between the vertebrae. Vertebrae are the specialized bones that make up the spinal column. In children, they are gel- or fluid-filled sacs but begin to solidify as part of the normal aging process. By early adulthood, the blood supply to the disk has stopped, the soft inner material has begun to harden, and the disk is less elastic. By middle age, the disks are tough and quite unyielding, with the consistency of a piece of hard rubber. These age-related changes make the outer protective lining weaker and the disks more prone to injury.
SENECA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Parker, PA
explore venango

YMCA Asks Community to ‘Send a Kid to Camp’

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – YMCA Summer Camp at YMCA Camp Coffman is a special place for kids during the summer months. If you haven’t been to the 240-acre camp owned by the Scenic Rivers YMCA when 150 kids are enjoying a plethora of activities, you might wonder what goes on there.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

DCNR Celebrates 2022 Ranger Trainee Graduates at Gifford Pinchot State Park

LEWISBERRY, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday visited Gifford Pinchot State Park for a park ranger commissioning ceremony honoring 2022 graduates of the department’s ranger trainee academy. “We are incredibly proud of this year’s graduates and are excited to...
LEWISBERRY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour. APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

O’Toole Brannon Marks 35 Years of Service as Second-Grade Teacher

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A local second-grade teacher is celebrating 35 years of service to the West Forest School District. Erin O’Toole Brannon, of Oil City, graduated from Clarion University in 1986. After graduation, she taught fifth grade at Madison Elementary in Madison, Ohio for one year before heading to West Forest in 1987 to begin her career as a second-grade teacher.
OIL CITY, PA
#Paid Holidays#Llc#The Reference#Ufp Industries#Medical
Samuel Arthur Saeli

Samuel Arthur Saeli

Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81 passed away on June 22, 2022 following a period of declining health. He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls. He was born in Franklin on Feb. 1, 1941, a son of the late Joseph G....
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township. Police are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Franklin-based State Police say unknown actor(s) forcibly entered a garage at the Cranberry Township Building...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

E. Elaine Rearick and Quay Hugh Rearick, Jr.

E. Elaine Rearick and Quay Hugh Rearick, Jr., former residents of Venango County, find eternal peace together. E. Elaine Rearick, 96, of Flagler Beach, FL passed away on June 19, 2022 at her home. The family of Mrs. Rearick have entrusted her to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bud Bihler

Bud Bihler served our country in the United States Navy. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He also served the community through his membership with the St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church. He was laid to rest in the New Lebanon Cemetery. They can be found online...
UTICA, PA
Anna F. Shuster

Anna F. Shuster

Anna F. Shuster, 97, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Edgewood Heights. Born on June 21, 1925, in Widnoon, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert and Mary E. (McGinnis) Young. She was married on August 10, 1946, to Cortland M. Shuster and...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Fourth of July Festivities Week Offers Mix of Old and New

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin’s annual Fourth of July Festivities Week returns with the traditional parade and fireworks but also lots of music and children’s activities. “We are excited to be back to offering a full week of fun for all ages and celebrate the love for our community and country,” said Ronnie Beith, Franklin Events Coordinator.
FRANKLIN, PA
James A. Constable

James A. Constable

James A. Constable, 84, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born on November 29, 1937, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late James and Martha J. (Beatty) Constable. He was married on February 9, 1957, to...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Project Ignite: A Camp for Creative Kids!

CLARION, Pa. – Since 2013, Clarion Center for the Arts has been sharing dance, music, theatre and more with kids entering 2nd-9th grade through their Project Ignite Creative Arts Camp. For kids who like to be creative, this camp is for them!. BreAnna Liberto, Founder, and Director of the...
CLARION, PA

