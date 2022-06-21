Coleman eyeing worlds at US trials

LCSO release – Monday, June 20, just prior to 10:00am, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25 year old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it has been approximately five years that Stone and the female have even seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.

CRESWELL, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO