Coleman eyeing worlds at US trials

By Agence France-Presse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Coleman is looking forward to honing his competitive cutting edge as he builds towards the defence of his world 100m crown at a star-studded US Track and Field Championships starting in Oregon this week. The 26-year-old 2019 World Championship 100m gold medalist returned to the track this season...

Ducks become heavy favorite to land commitment from No. 2 ranked player in Washington

The Oregon Ducks have done incredibly well when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, and it appears that things could end up paying off before long. Presley, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 CB and No. 78 player in the 2023 class, was high school teammates with 5-star OT Josh Conerly, who arrived on campus to start is Oregon career with the Ducks this last week. Presley is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Washington.
Former Duck Coach Named to Hall of Fame; Beaver Athletes Named in Pre-Season Honor

Former Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Coach Ernie Kent has been listed as one of this year’s inductees into the school’s 2022 hall of fame. Kent became the winningest coach in program history in his 13 year tenure posting 235 wins and 174 loses. Kent led the Ducks to five NCAA Tournaments which included 2 Elite Eight appearances. Kent was the first black head coach at the university.
First-Team All-America Honors Continue Pouring-In for Oregon State Baseball Players

Chalk up yet another set of First-Team All-America honors for Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton. The two were recognized by the College Baseball Foundation. That brings five first-team selections to both Hjerpe and Melton. Both were previously honored by Collegiate Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball...
Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
The Y’s New Digs

To celebrate its new building, the Eugene Family YMCA is unleashing its new fitness class: shoveling. After years of fundraising and despite recent inflation ballooning construction costs, the Eugene YMCA is holding a groundbreaking ceremony 6 pm Thursday, June 16, for its new building on 24th and Hilyard. The new...
Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
Harbor Vista Campground offers new cabin stays on the coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
Police searching for missing Lebanon teen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old. Officers say Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, 16, was confirmed missing June 13 after Lebanon P.D. responded to the area of south 8th Street. Police say family and...
Springfield will not move forward with proposed Main Street changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
Corvallis woman accused of assault and delivery of fentanyl near Albany school

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school. Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22. Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet...
Update Jasper/Lowell Road Fatal, June 22

Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 06/21/22 – The person killed in last week’s crash on Jasper-Lowell Rd. has been identified as 91 year old Thomas William Tonkin of Westfir. Tonkin was the passenger of a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year old Mindey Koch, also of Westfir. They had been driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a gray 2020 Toyota Prius driven by 56 year old Valerie Shepler of Lowell. Koch and Shepler were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tonkin died on scene. – Original release – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 37000blk of Jasper Lowell Rd. shortly after 6:30pm this evening. Initial investigation reveals that a white Cadillac was driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. The Cadillac then struck a westbound Toyota Prius head-on. The drivers of the Cadillac and Prius were transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. A passenger in the Cadillac died on scene. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Metal Knuckles in Lane Co., June 22

LCSO release – Monday, June 20, just prior to 10:00am, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25 year old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it has been approximately five years that Stone and the female have even seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.
