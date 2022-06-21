ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

US jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury in California found Tuesday that entertainer Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion almost five decades ago. Judy Huth, now aged 64, was awarded $500,000 in damages after the jury in Santa Monica determined that Cosby had molested her in 1975 when she was just 16...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Bill Cosby Jurors Must Restart Deliberations After Nearly Reaching Verdict

Bill Cosby was minutes away from hearing his fate in a civil trial that's been ongoing for a couple weeks now -- but he got a reprieve ... apparently because of budget cuts. During Friday's court date in Santa Monica, Judge Craig Karlan -- who's presided over the case -- told jurors they'd have to restart deliberations from scratch Monday -- all 'cause of a weird way the day ended, including the foreperson being excused over a previous promise.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
thebrag.com

R. Kelly victims ask for rapper to be sentenced for life

After federal prosecutors asked for R. Kelly to be imprisoned for 25 years, the rapper’s victims have asked that he be sentenced for life. R. Kelly’s victims have implored the courts to sentence the rapper to imprisonment for life. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York demanded a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Hutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy