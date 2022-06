Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. Maldonado is out of the order for the second time in three games after he caught all nine innings of Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Mets. The veteran backstop went 0-for-3 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. Jason Castro is starting on Wednesday and hitting eighth.

