ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Are Wyoming Elections Fair And Honest?

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says election fraud happened in all 50 states in 2020, with Wyoming being no exception. The pillow company executive told the Cowboy State Daily that 20,000 votes were stolen in Wyoming, and has repeatedly said that election fraud happened in all 50 states in...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s trigger bill now goes into effect with Roe vs Wade overturned

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Five days after the Executive and Judicial branches confirm the Roe vs. Wade decisions, Wyoming will pull the trigger on its abortion bill, House Bill 92, overturning 50-year-old legal precedence. Pro-life advocates are celebrating today as unborn rights are sent to the states to...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

From heartbreak to Hallelujah, Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which overturns constitutional protections for abortion, may sound like a victory for those in Wyoming who oppose abortion. But they, just like the pro-abortion rights crowd dismayed at Friday’s decision, say there’s still more work to be done. In the meantime,...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

LIVE BLOG: Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here. Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Republicans to US Senators: Absolutely No Gun Reform

A Park County representative is among a group of Wyoming Republicans who want Senators Barrasso and Lummis to reject any gun reform bill that reaches the U.S. Senate floor. Language for a potential bipartisan gun reform bill has been released. Some semblance of this bill could reach the U.S. Senate floor – and may even pass.
PARK COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming#Election Fraud#Dominion Voting Systems#Politics State#Election State#The Cowboy State Daily
Douglas Budget

Can Wyoming pick up the slack if it rejects federal money for school lunches?

Wyoming will have “well in excess of $40 million annually” to cover the cost of school lunches in the absence of federal funding, state Treasurer Curt Meier says. But that amount, he said, is a “separate question” from the approximately $300 million annual deficit in funding for K-12 education that the state already faces.
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

State official: school construction funding has ‘gone away’

CHEYENNE — For years, Wyoming’s school capital construction account was primarily funded by federal coal lease bonus revenues. “Those have essentially gone away,” Senior School Finance Analyst Matthew Willmarth with the Legislative Service Office told the Select Committee on School Facilities at an interim meeting in Casper this week. “There is no revenue forecast to be collected from that revenue source.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s First Governor’s Debate Is Being Organized

The first of several debates for gubernatorial candidates for Wyoming is being organized in Worland, Wyoming. Several of the candidates, including current Governor Gordon and Dr. Rex Rammell, have expressed interest in attending. The Bighorn Basin 2022 Gubernatorial Debate. Thursday, June 30, 2022 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM MST. Worland...
WORLAND, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners Praise Supreme Court Gun Ruling

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming organizations had completely opposite reactions to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun restrictions in New York, with one praising the move and another condemning it. Meanwhile, a candidate for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat praised the Supreme...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish encourage regulation review and congratulate Wyoming honorable mention

The Wyoming Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to pick up a copy or review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out. Game and Fish have made some changes to this year’s regulations, including an extension of the catch-and-release and artificial flies and lures only area on the North Tongue in the Bighorn National Forest. A PDF copy of the 2022 Fishing Regulations can be downloaded here.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday morning overturned a landmark 1973 ruling that essentially legalized abortion in the United States. The high court voted to overturn the Roe V. Wade Supreme Court Decision on Friday. The ruling means women in the United States do not have a constitutional right to have an abortion.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State, Energy Groups Criticize EPA Policy Blaming Wyoming For Denver Smog

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and some of its energy industry groups are criticizing as “illogical” proposed federal rules that would punish the state for contributing 1% of the pollutants that make up Denver-area smog. Two industry groups and the state itself responded...
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Driver Shares Crazy Video of Eagle Attacking a Pronghorn

Teachable moment here for anyone that underestimates what an eagle is capable of. A Wyoming driver today shared video of one of these massive birds trying to take down a pronghorn. Note: there's nothing terribly graphic about what you're about to see, but have no doubt what's going on here....
capcity.news

On heels of Wyoming’s school lunch money debate, new Title IX protections against sex-based discrimination proposed

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations it said aim to restore protections for students who are victims of sexual harassment, assault and sex-based discrimination. In addition, the department is planning a separate rulemaking process regarding Title IX’s regulation of athletics.
WYOMING STATE
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Laramie Live

Highest Average Costs For Homes With a Water View Are in Wyoming!

What?! That's a misprint, right? When people think of the highest costs for homes with a water view, they immediately would think of states on the coast like California, Florida, or perhaps somewhere in the New England States. If nothing else, probably Hawaii, right? Nope! The state with the most expensive average costs for homes with a water view reside in none other than the landlocked Cowboy State, Wyoming!
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy