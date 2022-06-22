Porcelain throne leads to conviction

ANDERSON – A 20-year-old male, Tylar Jordan, pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Robbery before 12th District Judge David Moorman, Tuesday, June 21. He was sentenced to a total 65 years in prison. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission,...
On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HOUSTON — UPDATE:. Authorities report Kodi Davis is believed to be with her mother and is in need of "immediate medical attention." Her mother, 18-year-old Kennedy Green were last seen together on June 14 in Houston. Those with information or aware of their whereabouts are urged to contact the...
HOUSTON — Two people were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a tire shop, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at 7550 Bellfort Avenue, near Leonora Street, in southeast Houston. Police said there was a verbal dispute between two men inside...
Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who committed an armed robbery of the Valero store, formerly known as Calhoun’s Country Store, on Monday, June 20. The suspects entered the store brandishing a weapon and pointing it in the vicinity of store...
STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
HOUSTON - Officials say a man was shot to death during an alleged robbery in northeast Harris County when he tried to flee. It all started around 11:30 a.m. Friday when authorities received a call for a robbery in progress on the 9000 block of Melody Park Lane. The female...
Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
Initial information says that a man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to rob someone and he tried to run away, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 3 units responded to a shooting in northeast Harris County on Friday. The shooting happened in...
HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk in southeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive near Gulf Freeway at around 9:19 p.m. According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre,...
RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A Fort Bend County deputy has been released from the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy pulled over a driver on the 2400 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The community is remembering a former Harris County District Attorney who died Friday. According to information from his family, 88-year-old Carol Vance died on the morning of June 24. His daughter-in-law, Mimi Vance described him as being a revered member of this community, having been...
