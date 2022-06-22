NPD search for stolen wrecker

1210PM-Montgomery Fire enroute to a single vehicle crash with entrapment on FM 1375 near Osbourne Road. Good samaritan using jigsaw attempting to free two victims. 12:21pm-units on scene report vehicle upside down FM 1375 closed. 130PM-THREE TRANSPORTED TO CONROE HOSPITAL STABLE CONDITION.
A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
TRINITY COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters with Trinity Fire and Rescue and the Texas A&M Forest Service are battling a 100-acre wildfire at the Glendale Hunting Club, according to Trinity City Manager Steven Jones. The Glendale Hunting Club is located off State Highway 94. At about 7 p.m. Saturday night,...
Two Navasota men are accused of luring a victim then physically assaulting and robbing him. Navasota Police responded at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, to a residence near the intersection of Universal Street and Courtney Road to reports of an assault. Officers met with the victim who stated he...
Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
Just before 4 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a resident had heard what they thought to be a crash on the Grand Parkway near Imperial Promenade. A short time later deputies found the crash with a vehicle…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-crash-in-south-montgomery-county-2/
RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A Fort Bend County deputy has been released from the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy pulled over a driver on the 2400 block...
A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role...
Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
A Brenham man was arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 9:35, Cpl. Perez conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South Jackson Street. Investigation revealed that the driver, Markell De Mond Lee, 20 of Brenham, had an active warrant out of Washington County for Fail to give Notice after Striking Fixed Landscaping greater than $200. Once the warrant was confirmed, Lee was placed in custody for the active warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
Comments / 0