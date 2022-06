All offseason long, one of the biggest priorities was keeping Jaire Alexander in Green Bay. On May 16th the Packers locked up the superstar cornerback. This solidified that Jaire would be in Green Bay through at least the 2026 season. Alexander has often received admiration from players and fans about his game. This week was no different as DK Metcalf had some pretty high praise for the star cornerback.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO