Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 73 days

By Wes Blankenship about 7 hours
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11), Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16), and Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

With 73 days to go before the Georgia Bulldogs kick off the 2022 season against Oregon, I had to do some digging. What’s a 73 in Georgia football history?

Maybe a 7-3 score?

A player that’s 7’3″? (Darnell Washington is 6’7″, in case you’re wondering)

No, I found two stats from the National Championship run that include the number 73. And each one came from the offensive and defensive MVP’s of the Natty, incidentally.

Stetson Bennett gets comfortable in place of JT Daniels

When Stetson Bennett started against UAB after JT Daniels‘s injuries lingered, I don’t know that many people realized he would be the long-term answer at quarterback for Georgia in 2021.

‘It’s just UAB, Daniels will probably take the job back when he’s healthy,’ dominated most fans’ sentiments, if I remember correctly.

Well, everyone’s sentiments except for Stetson Bennett’s.

This was a chance to prove he could run the offense efficiently without mistakes. And the Mailman delivered.

One play in particular showed that Bennett could stretch the field when called upon. Here’s his 73-yard score to former Georgia Bulldogs wideout, and current Alabama Crimson Tide transfer, Jermaine Burton.

Bennett finished 10-12 for 288 yards and five touchdowns in Georgia’s 56-7 win.

Lewis Cine led Georgia with 73 tackles

The Dawgs’ safety paved his road to the first round of the NFL Draft with bone-jarring hits and lockdown tackling technique.

He finished with one more tackle than Nakobe Dean had on the year.

In the National Championship, Lewis Cine put on a collision clinic with seven total tackles, one for loss, and one pass defended.

The Minnesota Vikings got themselves a good one.

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today.

