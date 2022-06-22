Transfer portal breakdown: The key transfer for each Pac-12 team

Bo Nix was a three-year starter at Auburn before heading west to play for Oregon. (Abby Parr/Getty Images)

This is a slow period in the transfer portal, and the current portal lull is a good time to do a league-by-league re-examination of the transfer portal comings and goings. Today, we’ll examine the key incoming transfer for each Pac-12 team. Thursday, we’ll look at the key departure and how the team will compensate.

Next week, we’ll continue the transfer portal series with overviews of the Group of 5 leagues and independents.

We’ve already looked at the key incoming and outgoing transfers in the ACC Atlantic, the important incoming and outgoing transfers in the ACC Coastal, the key incoming and outgoing transfers for SEC East teams, the key incoming and outgoing transfers in the SEC West, the key incoming and outgoing transfers in the Big Ten East, the key comings and goings in the Big Ten West and the most important incoming and outgoing transfers in the Big 12.

Arizona

Player: QB Jayden de Laura, from Washington State

The skinny: De Laura threw for 2,789 yards and 23 TDs in 2021 while leading Washington State to a 7-6 record; he also started in 2020 as a true freshman. De Laura’s arrival gives second-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, a former NFL offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, a nice offensive building block. De Laura’s go-to receiver should be UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing, who was ninth nationally in 2021 in receiving yards with 1,367; he had 69 receptions and averaged 19.81 yards per catch. In his three-year UTEP career, Cowing had 141 catches for 2,608 yards (18.5 yards per reception) and 13 TDs.

Arizona State

Player: QB Emory Jones, from Florida

The skinny: The Sun Devils were looking for an experienced quarterback in the portal after Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU and found one in Jones, who left Florida after spring practice. Jones was uneven last season, his first as the Gators’ starter. He led the Gators in rushing with 758 yards, and threw for 2,734 yards and 19 TDs. He throws well on the run and can buy time in the pocket, important considering ASU’s rebuilt line. But Jones also threw 13 interceptions, a result of bad decisions and late throws. His running ability is a big plus. Jones, RB transfer Xazavian Valladay (from Wyoming) and holdover RB Daniyel Ngata could form a potent rushing trio. But given the Sun Devils’ inexperience at receiver and Jones’ propensity for mistakes, the passing attack is a big concern.

California

Player: LB Jackson Sirmon, from Washington

The skinny: Sirmon led the Huskies with 92 tackles in 2021. His dad, Peter, is the defensive coordinator at California. Jackson Sirmon redshirted as a true freshman in 2018, was a key reserve in 2019, then started the past two seasons. He was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. Sirmon will be a good fit at inside linebacker in Cal’s 3-4 set. He adds even more talent to what might be the Golden Bears’ deepest position group, even if there are three new starters at linebacker.

Colorado

Player: LB Josh Chandler-Semedo, from West Virginia

The skinny: Chandler-Semedo was a three-year starter for the Mountaineers who led them with 110 tackles last season. He was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection (last season and 2019). At times, Chandler-Semedo (5 feet 10, 226 pounds) can be overpowered against the run; still, he made 260 tackles in four years at WVU. He didn’t go through spring ball with the Buffs, but is expected to start in the middle this fall, between returning starter Quinn Perry and senior Robert Barnes. Depth is a concern, though.

Oregon

Player: QB Bo Nix, from Auburn

The skinny: Nix’s first game in college was against Oregon, as he guided Auburn to a last-second win over the Ducks in 2019. Now Nix presumably will finish his college career at Oregon. Oregon had two holdover quarterbacks, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield, but the new staff quickly brought in Nix, who was a mixed bag at Auburn. He did some damage with his legs, completed some big passes and always played hard. But Nix also made a lot of mistakes, was inconsistent and struggled with accuracy. And forget being inconsistent from week to week; he often was inconsistent from one drive to the next. In some respects, he never made marked improvement from his freshman season. His coordinator this season will be the same guy it was in 2019 (Kenny Dillingham, who was hired away from Florida State).

Oregon State

Player: RB Jamious Griffin, from Georgia Tech

The skinny: The Beavers only signed one player out of the transfer portal, and Griffin will provide depth at running back. While leading rusher B.J. Baylor has graduated, the Beavers are in good shape at the position. Griffin, who was in line for a busy season at Georgia Tech, is expected to vie for carries along with holdovers Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe and freshman Damien Martinez.

Stanford

Player: S Patrick Fields, from Oklahoma

The skinny: Because of its academic requirements, Stanford has a tough time bringing in transfers. Fields was a three-year starter for the Sooners who earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting at Oklahoma; he is enrolled in Stanford’s graduate program in management science and engineering. Fields had 193 tackles and three interceptions in four years at Oklahoma. He was a team captain in 2021, when he was second on the team with 71 tackles and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 plaudits. Fields is expected to pair with returning starter Kendall Williamson at safety, giving the Cardinal an experienced duo on the back end. Stanford has one of the best corners on the West Coast in Kyu Blu Kelly, so the secondary could end up being a team strength.

UCLA

Player: LB Darius Muasau, from Hawaii

The skinny: The Bruins were busy in the transfer portal, bringing in as many as six defenders who could start (as well as Raiqwon O’Neal from Rutgers, who almost certainly will start at left tackle on offense). At the least, all six defenders will see a lot of time. Muasau was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection and should slide into a starting spot for the Bruins, who needed linebackers. Muasau was a spot starter as a true freshman in 2019, then a fulltime starter for the Rainbow Warriors the past two seasons. He was fifth in the league with 109 tackles in 2021 and led the conference with 104 tackles (in nine games) in 2020. Muasau also had 23.5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and five forced fumbles in the past two seasons.

USC

Player: QB Caleb Williams, from Oklahoma

The skinny: Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 TDs and also rushed for 435 yards and six scores last season in helping the Sooners go 5-2 in games he started. Williams became OU’s starter midway through the season, supplanting Spencer Rattler, and though he struggled against “better” defenses, he also showed off playmaking ability and sheer athletic talent. New coach Lincoln Riley and his staff did yeoman work in the transfer portal, and it should transform what had become a stagnant offense. Williams’ knowledge of and familiarity with Riley’s offense means he can hit the ground running (and throwing). But there are other transfers who should make immediate impacts, too: running backs Travis Dye (Oregon) and Austin Jones (Stanford), wide receivers Jordan Addison (Pitt), Terrell Bynum (Washington), Brenden Rice (Colorado) and Mario Williams (Oklahoma), and offensive tackle Bobby Haskins (Virginia).

Utah

Player: LB Mohamoud Diabate, from Florida

The skinny: Diabate was the Gators’ No. 2 tackler in 2021 with 89 tackles. He was a reserve edge rusher as a true freshman in 2019, then emerged as a part-time starter at inside linebacker in 2020, when he made 68 tackles. Diabate missed spring practice with the Utes while recovering from shoulder surgery, and he needs to get up to speed quick in summer camp. Utah runs a 4-2-5 set and lost both starting linebackers: All-American Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. Diabate is expected to step in as a starter, but missing spring hurts in that regard. Holdovers Karene Reid (10 games and five starts as a freshman last season) and Hayden Furey (22 career games, with five starts) and touted true freshman Lander Barton are the other three expected to vie for starting jobs. Diabate’s first game with the Utes? September 3 at Florida.

Washington

Player: QB Michael Penix Jr., from Indiana

The skinny: Kalen DeBoer took over a program with a two-year starter at quarterback (Dylan Morris) as well as a former five-star prospect (Huskies legacy Sam Huard). But as at Oregon, Washington’s new staff quickly nabbed a QB out of the portal. DeBoer was Indiana’s OC in 2019, when Penix opened the season as the starter, and Washington’s new tight ends coach is Nick Sheridan, who was Indiana’s OC the past two seasons. Penix opened three seasons as IU’s starter – but started just 17 games in those three seasons. He suffered a torn ACL as a backup in 2018, a shoulder injury in ’19, another ACL tear in ’20 and another shoulder injury in 2021. He was 12-5 as a starter, and was a captain in 2020 and ’21. If healthy, he can put up good numbers for a program whose offense was a mess the past two seasons.

Washington State

Player: QB Cameron Ward, from Incarnate Word

The skinny: Washington State hired Incarnate Ward coach Eric Morris as its new offensive coordinator, and Ward obviously has a history with Morris. Indeed, new Arizona QB Jayden de Laura transferred to Arizona once Ward came aboard in Pullman. Ward threw for 4,648 yards and 46 TDs in 2021 for Incarnate Ward, which went 10-3 and lost in the second round of the FCS playoffs to top-seeded Sam Houston State. Ward threw 70 TD passes in 19 career games with the Cardinals. Morris is off the Mike Leach tree, but his version of the “Air Raid” includes more running plays and the use of a tight end. Even with a rebuild at wide receiver, the Cougars figure to lead the Pac-12 in passing.