Good Morning Gators: Florida hosting 'Swamp Shootout' 7on7 camp

Florida football holds its biggest camp of the summer Wednesday with the “Swamp Shootout” 7on7 camp.

Some of the top high school programs in the Sunshine State will be competing in the 28-team tournament, including Bartram Trail, Benjamin School, Buchholz, Columbia, Jones, Mainland, Melbourne, Miami Northwestern, Rickards, Seminole, Vanguard and Vero Beach.

The teams will have preliminary games in the morning before tournament play begins in the afternoon. It will be single elimination. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This 7on7 camp presents a golden opportunity for Billy Napier and his staff to get some face time with Florida high school coaches, have their teams experience competing at UF and evaluate some of the best players in the tournament. There could be some new offers handed out Wednesday.

In other Florida football news

UF recruiting roundup

One of the top edge rushers in the Sunshine State, top-200 recruit Isaiah Nixon, has flipped from UCF to the Gators.

FILM REVIEW: Breaking down the skill set of the Gators’ new addition to their 2023 class, four-star EDGE Isaiah Nixon.

Gators sports roundup

Let’s keep talking

Gators Twitter updates

