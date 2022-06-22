ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: Florida hosting 'Swamp Shootout' 7on7 camp

By Zach Abolverdi about 9 hours
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

Florida football holds its biggest camp of the summer Wednesday with the “Swamp Shootout” 7on7 camp.

Some of the top high school programs in the Sunshine State will be competing in the 28-team tournament, including Bartram Trail, Benjamin School, Buchholz, Columbia, Jones, Mainland, Melbourne, Miami Northwestern, Rickards, Seminole, Vanguard and Vero Beach.

The teams will have preliminary games in the morning before tournament play begins in the afternoon. It will be single elimination. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This 7on7 camp presents a golden opportunity for Billy Napier and his staff to get some face time with Florida high school coaches, have their teams experience competing at UF and evaluate some of the best players in the tournament. There could be some new offers handed out Wednesday.

  • New pictures from the GatorMade service abroad trip to Greece:
  • Top-200 recruit Isaiah Nixon announces his commitment to Florida:

