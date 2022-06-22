Newsstand: Ohio State nudges Notre Dame from No. 1 spot in 2023 recruiting rankings

Marcus Freeman (right) and Ryan Day will face off Sept. 3 (Robin Alam and Harry How/Getty Images).

Notre Dame and Ohio State meet on the field in 73 days. It seems they’ll spend the time before it jockeying for pole position in the 2023 recruiting rankings.

The Buckeyes landed a five-star wide receiver each of the last two days, with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate – a longtime Irish target – committing Monday. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage’s Brandon Inniss followed Tuesday. That will trigger a move up any ranking. All the way to the top, it turns out.

Ohio State knocked Notre Dame out of the No. 1 spot in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking, pushing the Irish down to No. 2 and completing a four-spot rise since June 15. The Buckeyes’ class score is 93.125, just ahead of the Irish’s 92.958. They now hold 12 commitments. USC remains third, with a score of 92.243.

Notre Dame has resided in the No. 1 spot for much of the spring and summer. The Irish’s class has 15 members, including four top-100 prospects. One of them is Tampa Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley, the No. 11 player in the On3 Consensus.

They will have a chance to push back ahead before long.

Three 2023 Notre Dame targets have scheduled commitment announcements for the first week of July. Four-star Houston Kinkaid cornerback Micah Bell is revealing his decision July 1. Folsom (Calif.) High four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. announces July 3. St Louis De Smet four-star cornerback Christian Gray will make his choice July 4. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has logged predictions for all to choose Notre Dame.

Each would make a meaningful impact on a class score himself. A combination? Even more so. Gray is the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Bell is ranked No. 119 and Flores is No. 172. All three took official visits to Notre Dame earlier this month.

Notre Dame Tweets of the Day

The Irish baseball team’s College World Series run ended Tuesday with a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M.

Blake Wesley will become an NBA player tomorrow night.

Tight end commit Cooper Flanagan picked up a Pac-12 offer.

Quote of the Day

“My mind has not gone to that place, and I’m not going there with it right now.”

– Notre Dame baseball head coach Link Jarrett after Tuesday’s loss on his candidacy for the same job at Florida State, his alma mater

Headlines of the Day

