St. Paul’s church marketplace set for grand reopening

Keiyonda King calls the Marketplace for All People, a weekly free store at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in downtown Toledo, a buried treasure.

“It was always a place that provided those little things extra that I just couldn’t get my dollar to stretch and afford,” she said. “It [was] a soft pillar until I was able to afford more for my children.”

Mrs. King attended the second ever marketplace in August, 2016, and she continued to attend for about a year before she started volunteering there.

About a year after that, she became a staff member at St. Paul’s helping to run the marketplace.

Now, after more than two years of limited and irregular church programming since the coronavirus pandemic began, Mrs. King has helped organize the marketplace’s grand reopening on Friday at St. Paul’s, at 1201 Madison Ave.

The marketplace is open 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Friday, though the staff recommends arriving by 11:45 a.m. since doors close at noon.

A free store that offers clothes, home goods, and food, the marketplace primarily serves its surrounding community and the 43604 zip where it is located. But people from across Lucas County and even beyond are invited to and do attend.

“The ultimate goal is so that folks understand how valuable they are and that we recognize their value,” said Pastor Mary Sullivan, who also serves as the executive director of the marketplace. “And that they have something to offer, not just as the marketplace, but as a community.”

The community component is not just a vague term — it is central to the church’s mission. The majority of volunteers at the marketplace, along with one-third of the board members, are community members who became involved after shopping there initially.

Each week, the marketplace begins with a brief worship service. After that, those attending can shop and look through the items available at the marketplace. And for this week, at about 11 a.m., the staff will serve a special barbecue meal to the community.

Before the pandemic, more than 200 people were attending the marketplace every Friday.

The church did offer some programming during the height of the pandemic. After closing initially in March, 2020, St. Paul’s soon joined with six other churches to help feed the homeless while the pandemic forced normal venues to close for a time. Around September, 2021, St. Paul’s started to gradually reopen the marketplace, first by appointment and then more widely.

But the grand reopening this week allows the church to energize the community once again, and Pastor Sullivan expects as many as 200 people to attend.

“We’re still here, we still care. We want [the community] to understand that they are loved and valued and wanted in this place, and needed,” Pastor Sullivan said. “This is our way of promoting ourselves to the community and hopefully get some folks interested in being a part of our membership as well as being a part of our leadership.”

The church hopes to do all this through other programming as well, some of which will be promoted at the marketplace.

Prior to the pandemic, the staff offered cooking and craft classes and small group meetings. In July, they hope to restart the cooking classes to help community members prepare their own food in more nutritious ways.

Also planned is an initiative called “Upcycling God’s Blessings” which will involve taking excess donated items and remaking them into craft items. This allows people to learn skills, engage with the community, and raise money for the marketplace since they sell some of the items at fundraisers.

The church also offers community Bible studies for both members and non-members, including one on Monday.

Associate Pastor Mark Kwiatkowski, who is also the director of outreach for the marketplace, will lead the Bible study, and he helps start new programming at the church too.

On Saturday nights, he has organized open mic nights for community members. What began with him just recording a few people who were listening to music and rapping nearby now attracts up to 40 people for these community open mic opportunities.

“It gives people a platform and a voice to speak and to share about their lives through their art and through their stories, which a lot of people have not been given that opportunity,” Associate Pastor Kwiatkowski said.

Mrs. King’s experience with St. Paul’s and the marketplace has reflected this ethic, especially as she now gets to give back to the community in her work.

“Being able to give back is feeding me now. Now I feel it’s almost full circle for me,” she said. “It’s done way more than I expected. It’s made me meet people. It’s allowed me to open up. I feel secure and safe. So it’s opened my world completely.”