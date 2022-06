WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The line for gas is sure to be long at a BP in Lower Burrell Wednesday. The gas station, located in the 3200 block of Leechburg Road, is partnering up with the political group Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38 a gallon for one day. $2.38 was the national average of gas in mid-January 2021, the group said.

LOWER BURRELL, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO