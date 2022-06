Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last month Nevada received federal approval to continue a popular free food program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. Congress temporarily extended the free food program in January to cover younger children and the summer months. Now eligible K-12 students across Nevada will once again receive […] The post Feds approve NV plan for back P-EBT payments, $175 million to be distributed appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO