Cleveland, OH

CeeDee Lamb on becoming Cowboys' No. 1 WR: It 'raised the standard'

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, vaulting CeeDee Lamb to the No. 1 receiver role in Dallas. Lamb told Mike Silver on the Open Mike podcast that he was working out when he saw the news. "I was actually in the gym. I saw...

www.nfl.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
#Cowboys#Ceedee Lamb#American Football
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott preventing Cowboys from winning title?

Dak Prescott ran the Dallas Cowboys out of last season — literally. He took a quarterback draw with 14 seconds on the clock and zero timeouts against the 49ers. The play was puzzling. Coach Mike McCarthy said recently that he limited Prescott on the ground last season because he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA

