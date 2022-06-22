ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Value play: Bet Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott to win NFL Coach of the Year

By Geoff Clark
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are my top-rated team entering the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, the market agrees with me and there isn’t a ton of value in their future prices.

Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+600), the AFC (+320), the AFC East (-200) and Bills QB Josh Allen is the favorite to win the 2022 NFL MVP (+700).

The most profitable way to cash in on the Bills reaching or exceeding expectations is for Sean McDermott to win 2022 NFL Coach of the Year (+3000).

Below, we look at the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds at Tipico Sportsbook – with the best bet suggestion among our NFL picks and predictions.

2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds

Brian Daboll, New York Giants (+1300)

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers (+1300)

Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos (+1500)

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins (+1500)

Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings (+1500)

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars (+1500)

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco Giants (+1500)

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots (+2000)

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2000)

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions (+2000)

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens (+2000)

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers (+2000)

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders (+2000)

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams (+2000)

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts (+2000)

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles (+2000)

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns (+2000)

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans (+2000)

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints (+3000)

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals (+3000)

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills (+3000)

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (+3000)

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders (+3000)

Robert Saleh, New York Jets (+3000)

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000)

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears (+4000)

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys (+4000)

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers (+4000)

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks (+5000)

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons (+5000)

Lovie Smith, Houston Texans (+5000)

2022 NFL Coach of the Year best bet

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated June 22 at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott (+3000)

There are 19 NFL head coaches with shorter odds to win the Coach of the Year award and 6 other coaches tied with McDermott at +3000.

This is pretty much an “auto-bet” considering McDermott has never won the award and the Bills are the Super Bowl favorites, who will be in many high-profile games this season.

Six of the last 7 NFL Coach of the Year recipients have been on division-winning teams with the lone exception being Stefanski, who turned around a cursed Browns franchise in 2020.

If winning your division is a requirement for winning this award, then the Bills, being the 2nd-biggest favorites to win their respective division at -200 is a handicapping angle.

Also, the Bills are tied for the most primetime games (5), which include the NFL Kickoff game Sept. 8 against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles. I like the Bills in Week 1 vs. the Rams; Buffalo can put the league on notice with a win in L.A. opening night.

McDermott is long overdue for this award. He arguably should have won it his rookie season (2017) when he got the Bills into the playoffs with former QB Tyrod Taylor under center.

Furthermore, McDermott could finally get the recognition he deserves this season if the Bills roll through their schedule because the Giants hired his important former offensive coordinator (Daboll) this offseason.

Allen has the ability to make Buffalo’s offense his own. There are enough productive quarterbacks in good schemes that could have a big year and that makes “Allen to win the 2022 NFL MVP (+650)” a no-go.

McDermott can earn a bulk of the credit for Buffalo’s success this upcoming season if his defense becomes more ferocious, and that’s in play. Buffalo signed pass rushers LB Von Miller and DE Shaq Lawson in the offseason and drafted first-round CB Kaiir Elam, adding to the best secondary in the NFL.

Finally, not only do the Bills have a bunch of high-profile games, but they also have an easy schedule. Buffalo is ranked 18th in strength of schedule by Sharp Football Analysis, which is slightly harder than the average, but the Bills have the best net rest edge in the NFL.

BET SEAN MCDERMOTT to win NFL COACH OF THE YEAR (+3000) all the way down to +1600.

