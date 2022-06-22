ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapello, IA

Wapello Takes Down WMU in Sweep

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Runs were plentiful in Winfield on Monday against Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe Wapello, but it wasn’t enough for the home Wolves falling in a pair of games. The...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Wolves Capture Season Sweep of Wildcats

Bragging rights between area softball foes Winfield-Mt. Union and Columbus Community belongs to the Wolves in 2022 when they downed the Wildcats for the second time with Thursday’s bout being an 8-0 final. Two runs in the second and five in the third was all Makiah Lower needed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Crusaders Top Ravens in Back-and-Forth Friday

The Hillcrest Academy softball team fell behind early, then rebounded to take a lead before ending up on the wrong end of a 12-5 score against Holy Trinity Catholic in West Point Friday. The Crusaders pushed across a first inning run and the Ravens countered with a three spot in the third with Stavia Miller, Malia Yoder and Esther Hughes all scoring as Hughes and Delaney Shaw provided RBI hits. The bottom half belonged to HTC, sending 11 hitters to the plate and scoring six times to wrestle back momentum at 7-3, and they would not give up the lead the rest of the night. The Ravens got one more in the fourth when Grace Miller singled and came home on a throwing air and a single run in the fifth when Hughes tripled and scored on a Crusader miscue.
WEST POINT, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Split With Panthers; Boys Complete Season Sweep

Brooms for baseball and a tough loss for softball were the outcomes for the Hillcrest Academy Ravens Thursday night on their campus when they entertained the Pekin Panthers. The Hillcrest baseball team were 5-4 winners, taking both contests from Pekin this year. The Panthers got on the board with a single run in the first. Hillcrest took the lead during a three run third with Seth Ours RBI single the big swing of the inning as Liam Schrock, Luke Schrock and Rowan Miller all scored in the frame. The Panthers would get one in the fourth to climb within 3-2, Hillcrest answered in the fourth when Grant Bender scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2, only to see Pekin post two in the fifth to tie the game at four. The winning tally came for the Ravens in the sixth. Liam Schrock walked with two outs and came home for the winning run with a Panther fielding error on a hard hit ball by Raven Jace Rempel. With the slim lead late, Josiah Beachy closed out his first pitching win of the year for Hillcrest, tossing the complete game. Beachy and Liam Schrock joined the KCII postgame show to talk about the night. Beachy said, “I was able to get into a good groove mechanically from the start and locate a lot of my pitches. It was just a relief you know. I’d like to shout out my teammate Luke Schrock for making some sweet plays at short.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Unable to Get Over Bloodhound Hump

A pair of close bouts favored the road Bloodhounds on Thursday when the Fort Madison softball team invaded Washington and left town with a doubleheader sweep. Game one was a pitcher’s duel for awhile with both teams deadlocked at 2-2 in the sixth when the Southeast Conference leading Bloodhounds (15-11, 14-2) put up a five spot that led to a 7-2 victory. The Demons had five hits with Leighton Salazar going 3-for-4 and Ava Turner finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. Bella Salazar tossed six innings in the circle giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and striking out four.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Raven Comeback Comes Up Short Against Falcons; Early Morning Finishes in Loss to MEPO

In a strange day of roughly 10 innings of baseball, Hillcrest Academy dropped a pair of Southeast Iowa Superconference contests Wednesday. Action started in the morning when the Ravens boarded a bus for Mediapolis, to complete a game that was suspended in the fifth inning Tuesday night due to weather with the score at 7-2. The initial segment of the game saw each team score two in the first before Mediapolis took the lead for good with a five run third prior to suspension. After action resumed, the Bulldogs put up two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to take an 11-2 win. The Ravens had three total hits against No. 9 MEPO with Liam and Luke Schrock and Rowan Miller each having a knock. The Schrock’s each had a run while Luke Schrock and Jace Rempel drove in one each. Luke Schrock took the loss on the hill, throwing four frames, giving up 10 hits, four earned runs and striking out three.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Hold Down Demons in Sweep

The offense was productive last night at Dick Sojka Memorial Field, but it was not enough for the Washington baseball team when they were swept by Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference double dip. As heard on KCII, game one was all about an eight run Bloodhound (14-6, 11-4) first...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens On the Road to West Point

The Hillcrest Academy softball team travels to Holy Trinity Catholic for a Friday Southeast Iowa Superconference softball crossover contest. The Ravens are 4-13 on the year after a 4-1 loss in Kalona Thursday to Pekin. The Ravens are hitting .294 together with four players over .300 led by Malia Yoder’s .451 with 23 total hits. Esther Hughes has scored a team high 14 times and Grace Miller has driven in 13. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has thrown 80 innings with a 7.76ERA. Holy Trinity is 8-8 overall this year, 5-5 in the Superconference South Division. They were 13-2 winners over New London Tuesday. For the year the Crusaders are hitting .346 together with six over .300 led by Anna Sobczak at .531 with 26 hits and 20 runs scored. Jenna DiPrima has a team best 20 RBI. In the circle for HTC, Mary Hellige has thrown 87 innings with a 2.95ERA. Holy Trinity has won four straight in the series including a 13-3 victory last year. You can hear all of the action tonight between the Ravens and the Crusaders on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 5p.m. and first pitch at 5:30p.m.
WEST POINT, IA
kciiradio.com

Memorial Golf Tournament at the Kalona Golf Club Tuesday

The 14th annual Short Peterseim Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, June 28 at the Kalona Golf Club and will benefit Hospice of Washington County. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate with the format being a four person best shot with $280 registration for a team of four. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three finishers, longest putt and shortest to the pin.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Happy 150th to Riverside

Along with Trekfest, the City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this weekend. Co Coordinator of the 150th Committee Christine Kirkwood encourages visitors of Riverside to stop in at the Voyage Home Museum while in town. Along with seeing Star Trek exhibits, Kirkwood adds there is Riverside history to be...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Ardice Arlene Blankenhorn

Celebration of life services for 100-year-old Ardice Arlene Blankenhorn of Washington will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 10-11a.m. Monday, June 27th at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington United Methodist Church.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The City of Washington is Participating in the #IowansUnite Community Contest.

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has submitted a video that can be viewed on the voting site and on YouTube titled Rediscover a Classic: Washington, IA that details Washington’s history and support for community events. The voting period will run up to June 29th and if the video gets over 500 votes Washington will receive an assignment, on July 6, 2022, to showcase their community spirit.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation has announced its 2nd Quarter Municipal Grants

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation in 2021 distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County, and has awarded approximately $13,488,000 in total for municipal grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Conservation Center Ponders Updating Displays

The Washington County Conservation Center is looking to update its current displays.The displays have been in place since 2018. The displays are educational while still being engaging allowing visitors to touch and feel and interact with. One of the features that is specifically being assessed is the live turtle display.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Female Wanted out of Polk County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-one-year-old Tiashanna Jennings of Coon Rapids, Minnesota for child endangerment, OWI 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday morning. She also had a warrant for probation violations out of Polk County. The warrant stems from an initial incident in June 2015 where she used her nails to cut an officer during a traffic stop.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Board Talks Bond Business Monday

The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet in regular session Monday. In financial notes, they will discus $12.7 million worth of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds along with proposed school fees and admission prices for the upcoming year. The Board will also discuss an easement at the Wellman Rotary Soccer Fields with Alliant Energy, spectator behavior at athletic contests and IASB legislative priorities. The Board will meet Monday, June 27th at 6:15p.m. At the Central Administration Office Community Room on the high school campus in Wellman.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Jailer Assaulted at Washington County Jail

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Washington County Jail at 6:15pm Saturday. Thirty-five-year-old Autumn Bolser of Washington was arrested for assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions. Bolser was seen on video urinating in a cup and proceeded to throw the cup...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Health Summary

The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. They addressed the solid waste complaint at a residence in Noble, and provided a cleaning update on an open discharge that occurred at 140th St in Mount Pleasant. Another matter that was addressed was an approval to try and meet with the Board of Supervisors to appeal for a budget amendment to address possible funding issues for the 1st Five mental health program.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

