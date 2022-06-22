ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

It’s Going To Be Toasty Outside For BMF

By Chris Cruise
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boise Music Festival means a few things to folks who've lived in Boise for a while. Great live music. Hanging out with your friends. Good food. And, of course, sweating your face off!. That's right! This year's Boise Music Festival is once again going to be a warm, sunny...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Meridian Event Makes a Triumphant Return This Friday

Last week, Movie Night in Meridian was forced to cancel its free June 17th event and the reason, according to the event’s Facebook, was due to “concerns centered around juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations.” Facebook users commented and shared their experiences including “two fights with over 100 teens.” Whether or not that number was exaggerated, something needed to be done in order for families to be able to take their kids to enjoy a free summer event.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Music Festival Setup & BTS Pictures of the Calm Before the Storm…

Y’all ready for the Boise Music Festival or what?!. It’s been a long time coming and everyone is so excited. Whether you’ve been going to the Boise Music Festival ever since the first one 11 years ago, or if it’s your first time... you can bet (after a 2-year hiatus) we’re going bigger and better than ever before — and this will absolutely be an amazing, unforgettable day.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How to Ride the Ridiculously Fun Giant Slides at JUMP in Downtown Boise

Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face. It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Bmf#Boise Music Festival
103.5 KISSFM

Apparently in Boise You Can Do Yoga With GOATS? Say Less.

It’s a wonderful practice for a myriad of reasons. Many people have found that it holds physical, emotional and spiritual benefits, and there’s a bunch of yoga studios scattered all throughout the Treasure Valley for Idahoans to choose from. However, there’s one yoga studio located in Boise that...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Residents Can’t Stop Breaking One Simple Law

Have you ever sat in a restaurant finishing a basket of warm breadsticks or some soft delicious rolls before the main course arrived? Requesting a to-go bag for a meal that went unfinished is a common occurrence. Bread is a high source of carbohydrates which can make your stomach hurt and ruin the rest of your day.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy