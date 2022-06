Within the top 10 reasons for living in Colorado, for most people, is Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It's given us so much joy over the years, it was due its own beer. When people ask, 'What beers do they have at Red Rocks?' you'll be able to tell them that they have their very own craft beer, made just for the venue. It sounds like a great beer, too. The next time you're there you should grab one.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO