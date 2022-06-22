ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Thinking outside the Bach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor concerts in unexpected venues, world-class musicians and emerging talents, and a family-friendly concert where kids can touch the instruments highlight the 8th annual Valley of the Moon Festival. July 16-31, it’s the only Classical music festival in the United States played on instruments built and in use when...

WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
NPR

Monica: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

This year, NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts — both from home and from behind our beloved Desk. Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we've never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk's unique way of showcasing that talent.
MUSIC
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
WWD

Inside Reuben Carranza’s Melodic Mind

Click here to read the full article. The beauty business is an instrument Reuben Carranza plays by ear. The veteran executive, who spent 23 years at Procter & Gamble before leaving to helm brands including R+Co., Olaplex and, most recently, Kate Somerville, is joining Bansk-acquired Amika and Eva NYC as chief executive officer in July. He’s esteemed for his ability to scale brands, an ability that capitalizes on the left-brain, right-brain synergy that he’s mastered as a lifelong mariachi musician.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “I’m a right-brain person...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pitchfork

“Break My Soul”

The phrase “dancefloor liberation” has been overused to the point of becoming a trope, but its meaning is rooted in the queer Black and brown clubs in the 1970s and ’80s, spaces that were politicized by their very existence. As the New Jersey house trio Aly-Us put it in 1992, “Why don’t you follow me to a place where we can be free.” Thirty years later, that track—“Follow Me”—retains its status as a New York summer block party classic, its piano chords and plaintive vocals evoking camaraderie and spiritual exaltation.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Andrew Leahey: Multitasker on a Mission

Andrew Leahey has always been something of a multitasker. It’s not necessarily an acquired skill, but rather a habit he acquired early on. He gleaned his love for making music after sharing traveling time with his mother, a music teacher, classical singer, and Mary Kay Cosmetics salesperson, who took him and his brother on sales calls while keeping the car radio on to assuage her impatient passengers.
MUSIC
Bach
Guitar World Magazine

Jim Schwall, guitarist and vocalist of the Siegel-Schwall Band, dies at 79

Particularly well-known for his six-string prowess in the Chicago area, Schwall was famous for primarily using an amplified Gibson B-25 acoustic. Jim Schwall, a guitarist and vocalist best known as the co-leader of the Siegel-Schwall Band, has died at the age of 79, his representatives confirmed. Well-known in the Chicago...
TUCSON, AZ
operawire.com

Male Soprano Samuel Mariño to Make Australian Debut

Venezuelan male soprano Samuel Mariño will make his Australian debut this fall with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra. In the concert series “The Soprano” Mariño will perform Baroque arias by Handel, Vivaldi, Montiverdi, Hasse, and Porpora. The concerts will take place at Sydney’s City Recital Hall on September 1 – 17 and at the Melbourne Recital Centre from September 8 – 11.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Opera of the week tonight – The most German of German operas

Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision is streaming Der Freischütz tonight. Wagner said that Carl Maria von Weber’s early-Romantic gem was the most German of German operas. With touches of the eerie supernatural, Der Freischütz is an irresistible mix of colourful folklore, tender romance, and a passionate struggle between good and evil – all captured in Weber’s tuneful and dramatic score. Successful Russian theatre, opera and film director Kirill Serebrennikov makes his debut in Amsterdam. In his approach to the opera, the struggle for success is transposed from the world of hunters to that of artists. German tenor Benjamin Bruns and South African soprano Johanni van Oostrum are opera’s young amorous couple with Patrick Hahn conducting the distinguished Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Arts And Crafts#Music Festival#Classical Music#Pianos#Vmmf#Buena Vista
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Aretha Franklin Makes Gospel History in Two Days

An assembly of people gathered in January 1972 in the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles for a service of sorts – though not the ordinary kind. Leading that day's song sermon was "Miss Aretha Franklin," as she was introduced to the audience by the Rev. James Cleveland. Franklin didn't address the crowd herself; instead, she let the first few lines of her rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Wholy Holy" speak for themselves: "People, we’ve got to come together / because we need the strength, the power and all the feeling.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard Kelly Are Featured on Disney’s “Harmonious”

Disney music serves as the world’s soundtrack across cultures, continents, and generations as a source of joy, hope and possibility. Those emotions take center stage with “Harmonious,” a new senses-stirring nighttime spectacular at EPCOT. “Harmonious” shines a light on 15 favorite Disney songs re-imagined by a culturally diverse ensemble of 240 artists from around the […]
MUSIC
The Independent

Muti's legacy: respect composers, reject revisionists

In the twilight of his music directorship of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Riccardo Muti candidly outlined his legacy and implored musicians to remember his instruction on Giuseppe Verdi’s operas: use the 19th century scores without altered notes.He urged them to reject modern directorial concepts seeking relevance. “In 20 to 30 years, when everything will collapse, you will say maybe Muti was right,” the 80-year-old Italian conductor told the orchestra before Wednesday's rehearsal.Muti is leading three concert performances of “Un Ballo in Maschera (A Masked Ball)” at Orchestra Hall through Tuesday, the culmination of a Verdi project that included the...
CHICAGO, IL
soultracks.com

First Listen: A Temptations classic gets "slenderbodied"

(June 24, 2022) There aren't many songs more iconic than The Temptations 1971 #1 hit, "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)." The ballad became the incredible swan song for falsetto lead Eddie Kendricks, and, after "My Girl," perhaps the group's most revered cut. The creative indie pop duo, slenderbodies,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
MUSIC

