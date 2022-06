At St. Paul City Hall, some saw John Gregory “Jack” Hoeschler as the proverbial legal foil — a relentless attorney who returned to court, year after year, to press similar claims against the city on behalf of churches, nonprofits and homeowners concerned about their street assessments. Others considered him an important civic voice and arts maven who brought crusading zeal rather than legal remove to the many causes he fought for.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO