The Cleveland Browns have little, if any leverage against the Carolina Panthers in a potential trade of Baker Mayfield. But, they could get some help from out west. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Seattle Seahawks have maintained a high level of interest in the 27-year-old quarterback. In fact, they’re even reportedly open to extending Mayfield—who is on the last year of his rookie deal—beyond the 2022 campaign.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO