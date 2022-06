A Smithville man is headed to prison for stealing an RV last summer and leading police on a chase through Akron. 25-year old Randy Schiffbauer was sentenced yesterday, after pleading guilty to multiple counts, including robbery, felonious assault and failure to comply. He was given up to nine and a half years in prison, and will have to serve a minimum of seven years. Schiffbauer previously served a year in jail for crashing into an Akron home with a stolen piece of construction equipment.

SMITHVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO