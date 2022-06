Finally, the Shreveport United Women can feel good at home as they knocked the Women’s Division-leading Cajun Rush 1-0 at Messmer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After an attempt by Cajun Rush to take the ball to their third of the pitch in the 22nd minute. A steal found Kalli Matlock left side of the goal to pop the top right corner of the net. United took a 1-0 lead at halftime. The defense played tough in the second half to take three points away from the Women’s division leader.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO