Star Wars fans react to iconic line in Obi-Wan Kenobi finale

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars fans have lost their minds after hearing Obi-Wan utter his iconic line again on the Disney+ series. Fans were over the moon to see the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale depict the first meeting between Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi. In the scenes, Obi-Wan told Owen that he was...

