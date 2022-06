Paul Maurice will take over as the next head coach of the Florida Panthers, the team announced Wednesday. “At the completion of our season, we began an in-depth examination of all aspects of our team. After taking the appropriate amount of time for analysis, we determined that we needed the perfect fit to continue with the growth of our players and stay on the path for our franchise goals,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “Paul’s experience and intellect were just what we were looking for and we are thrilled for him to step into the role of head coach.”

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO