Cooler with drizzle and showers today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly cloudy and much cooler. N/NE winds will keep the chance for showers and drizzle around through this afternoon, with gradual clearing late in the day and overnight. The high today will only be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will fall into the lower 60s with areas of fog developing.

Friday through Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little humid with highs in the mid/upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out, with the best chance in western VA.

A cold front will bring some showers and storms on Monday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

