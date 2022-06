Sweating is a normal body function that occurs in response to a rise in body temperature. While not exactly pleasant (and even sometimes downright embarrassing), sweating is the body’s way of cooling things down. Some people sweat more than others, and there are people who don’t sweat at all. Having diabetes can make it hard to regulate your body temperature. Learn more about why this can happen, why you may sweat more at certain times, and what you can do to help you sweat more “normally.”

