This month we’re celebrating Rock the Ruins, north Indy’s newest outdoor concert series that takes place in Holliday Park. This summer’s lineup includes Bruce Hornsby, Old Crow Medicine Show, Masego, Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional and many more. Many of these performers headline arena shows across the world, so it’s truly amazing to have such legendary acts play right here in Holliday Park. I caught up with Eric Tobias to learn about how Rock the Ruins came to be, his passion for live music, and his mission to make Indy a world-class city. Rock the Ruins blossomed as an extension of The Vogue, so we started there.

