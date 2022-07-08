ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 76ers running offseason tracker

By 94 Wip Staff
NBA free-agency officially begun on Thursday, June 30th at 6:00 p.m. E.T.

Here is a running tracker of all important Sixers related news and rumors.

-Shams Charania reports Harden will sign a new two-year deal with a player option for 2023-24 with the 76ers.

-Free-agent forward Markieff Morris wants to return home and play for the Sixers

-The Trail Blazers plan to release G Eric Bledsoe

-Sixers, Harden can agree to contract extension "as soon as the next 24 hours."

-John Clark reports that the Sixers are "not pursuing" Kyrie Irving

-Shams mentions Sixers, Lakers, and Mavs as possible suitors for Kyrie Irving

-James Harden reportedly meeting with Sixers ownership in The Hamptons to discuss his new contract

-Andre Drummond signs with the Bulls

-Joel Embiid reportedly made it clear to management he wants Sixers to pursue Kevin Durant

FREE AGENCY BEGINS:
-Sixers sign P.J. Tucker to 3 years, $33.2 million
-Sixers sign guard Danuel House to 2 years, $8.5 million
-Sixers sign guard Trevelin Queen
-Bradley Beal re-signs with Wizards

-Kevin Durant has requested a trade

-Sixers interested in brining back Andre Drummond

-The Sixers are trying to finalize a three-year deal with P.J. Tucker, according to a report.

-The Sixers have engaged in trade talks with the Rockets around Eric Gordon

-Tobias Harris is "very likely" to stay with the Sixers

- "We are hearing a lot about Tobias Harris on the trade market," ESPN's Brian Windhorst says.

-James Harden declines his player option, plans to return to Sixers on shorter-term deal

-Bradley Beal declines his option and will enter free-agency

-Sacramento is a possible landing spot for Tobias Harris

-P.J. Tucker is expected to join the Sixers on a three-year deal worth $30 million, per Keith Pompey

-Marc Stein reports "numerous rival teams" are convinced P.J. Tucker will sign with the Sixers for three years, $30 million.

-The Sixers traded the 23rd pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for DeAnthony Melton.

- The Sixers reportedly want to trade Matisse Thybulle for Eric Gordon

-The Sixers are on Kyrie Irving's list of teams that he'd be interested in being traded to

-Woj reports Sixers working towards agreeing to a shorter-term contract extension with Harden for less than max contract money, but still a "significant figure," after Harden opts into his $47 million 2022-23 contract.

-"The Sixers are said to be after a significant piece should they move Thybulle and/or other parts and picks in the coming weeks," per PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck

- Sixers actively shopping Thybulle and pick No. 23 in this year's draft

- Sixers reportedly interested in 37-year-old P.J. Tucker

- Bradley Beal has reportedly decided where he wants to play

- James Harden expected to return to the 76ers on a shorter-term contract

-Sixers expected to exercise their $2 million team option on Shake Milton for the 2022-23 season

- Sixers gauging interest for Harris, Thybulle, Korkmaz, Milton, Green, and 2022 first-round pick

