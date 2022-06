Chris Stapleton will no longer be performing in Denver, CO this weekend. According to a June 21 post via the country singer's social media accounts, Chris Stapleton has been left with no choice but to cancel his upcoming shows - which include a scheduled show he was set to play in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, June 23, followed by two other shows he was set to play at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 as part of his All-American Road Show Tour.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO