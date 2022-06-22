ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mayor of Uvalde Says Robb Elementary School Will Be Demolished After School Shooting

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6wxq_0gIQaLfe00
Chris Reed

On May 24, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX and killed 19 kids and two teachers.

At a recent city council meeting, someone asked the mayor of Uvalde about the existence of the school where the massacre happened and he announced what will happen to the school.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he has spoken to the superintendent of schools and that the plan is to demolish the school.

He said, "We could never ask a child to go back, or a teacher to go back into that school ever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ts9Fr_0gIQaLfe00
Getty Images

On the same day that was announced, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a Texas State committee that the shooting could have been stopped in minutes had the police commander responded without hesitation.

Surveillance video, which we shared here recently, shows police in the hallways minutes after the shooting started, but did not advance for nearly an hour.

We will continue to follow any developments surrounding the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Sister of Uvalde school shooting victim testifies before Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15. Lawmakers have been gathering in Austin to look at how to prevent mass shootings. So far, the special committee has heard testimony from witnesses of the Uvalde shooting and mental health experts.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

Texas agriculture commissioner proposes armed guards at school cafeterias

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - During the Texas Republican Convention in Houston last weekend, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller criticized the law enforcement response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde and said he plans to place “highly trained” armed guards in each of the state’s school cafeterias.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mayor#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Tx#Texas State
newsy.com

Family Remembers Their Daughter 4 Weeks After Shooting In Uvalde

As the sun sets, and the wind whispers — families pray for peace. Jazmin Cazares is the sister of one of the victims, Jackie Cazares. “She was a light, I don’t know how else to explain it," she said. 9-year-old Jackie Cazares had a nickname that matched her...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

‘No one else made it’: Pediatric ICU resident relives day of Uvalde school shooting

It may be shameful to confess but I can feel myself actively tense whenever my work phone rings while working in the pediatric ICU. It’s usually the emergency room or an outside hospital calling to tell me about a critical child they have requiring ICU-level support. Anxiety washes over me momentarily. While the feeling is fleeting and soon replaced with a sense of duty, it’s always there.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

TEA Commissioner: Texas school districts taking steps to "significantly improve" safety this fall

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, school districts across the state are taking steps that will significantly improve safety this fall.His remarks came during testimony Tuesday afternoon before the Special Texas Senate Committee To Protect All Texans. "There are several immediate action steps that are being taken to significantly improve the level of safety in the fall," Morath said.Morath told Senators those steps include reviewing schools' safety procedures, access points, and ensuring doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools across the state before classes...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

'The gloves are off' | Uvalde mayor calls out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated and angry are two of many words that described Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. He addressed a room full of community members and media, saying he's received little to no information on how the Uvalde school shooting investigation is unfolding, despite law enforcement agencies saying he and city leaders would be briefed daily.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

‘If there’s kids in there, we need to go in’: Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields and tools — but not clear orders

Two closed doors and a wall stood between them and an 18-year-old with an AR-15 who had opened fire on children and teachers inside the connected classrooms. A Halligan bar — an ax-like forcible-entry tool used by firefighters to get through locked doors — was available. Ballistic shields were arriving on the scene. So was plenty of firepower, including at least two rifles. Some officers were itching to move.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde resident comes up with plan to remove Pete Arredondo from City Council. Members voted in her favor.

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde resident appeared to discover a loophole in city policy that changed the course of a nationally watched vote during Tuesday’s council meeting. Kim Hammond, who lives a few houses away from Robb Elementary School, testified against a motion to grant beleaguered Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo a “leave of absence from future meetings.”
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy