Biden administration wants to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder a new proposal from the Biden administration, tobacco...

Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
TODAY.com

FDA orders all Juul e-cigarette products be taken off the market

The Food and Drug Administration officially denied market authorization for e-cigarette products from Juul Labs Inc. on Thursday. The decision means Juul will no longer be able to sell or distribute any of its products in the U.S. “Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that...
