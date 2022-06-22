Biden administration wants to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday put on hold the Food and Drug Administration’s ban on sales of Juul Labs Inc’s e-cigarettes, after the company appealed the health agency’s order and said the ban would cause it “irreparable harm.”. The U.S. Court of Appeals for...
As the national gas average hovers around $5 a gallon, President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to implement a three-month pause on the federal gas tax but critics in Congress are skeptical. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.June 23, 2022.
The House passed the most sweeping legislation designed to prevent gun violence in nearly 30 years on Friday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The bill passed the House 234-193 on Friday afternoon, with 14 Republicans voting with all Democrats to support...
Hours before Roe v. Wade was overturned and federal abortion rights were obliterated by the United States Supreme Court, 20 Black congresswomen urged President Joe Biden to declare a national public health crisis regarding abortion rights and reproductive justice. In an open letter published in USA Today, the female lawmakers,...
The split comes as Cheney is facing a fierce August primary and is reportedly courting Democrats to vote for her. Rep. Liz Cheney, frequent rhetorical target for former President Trump and his allies, managed to both embrace and buck her party Friday. Shot: The Wyoming Republican celebrated the Supreme Court’s...
The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
It’s been a busy and embattled summer for the Supreme Court, and its justices show no sign of slowing down on issuing landmark decisions, handing down a ruling on Thursday that New York applicants for a license to carry a gun outside their homes would no longer have to have a “proper cause” to do so.
The Food and Drug Administration officially denied market authorization for e-cigarette products from Juul Labs Inc. on Thursday. The decision means Juul will no longer be able to sell or distribute any of its products in the U.S. “Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that...
