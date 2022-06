Natural gas production in the United States has risen 2 percent in the second quarter of 2022, easing the supply strain in the market, according to Platts. — Natural gas production in the United States has seen an output growth of 1.9 Bcf/d recently, 2 percent up in the second quarter of 2022. Volumes coming out from the Haynesville, Appalachia, the Permian, and the SCOOP-STACK have managed to ease the strain on the tight US market, however, there is no short-term fix for high prices.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO