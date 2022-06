The Flashback Rewind Series at Dr Pepper Park has proved to be a reliably fun and thrilling experience for the concert goers of Roanoke. For the die-hard fans who can’t see their favorite acts anymore, Dr Pepper Park brings only the most talented, accurate and lively tribute performances to Roanoke. For the third time, Absolute Queen, the premier Queen tribute act, will be coming to Roanoke. President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson stated “Absolute Queen has one of the absolute best performances out there. You won’t want to miss this, mark your calendars for June 24th!”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO