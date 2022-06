LARAMIE -- Josh Allen wasn't going out like that. With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and the ball resting on the opposing 33-yard line, Wyoming's quarterback took the shotgun snap, pump faked to his left and began to scurry to his right. Like he did so many times during his college career, the strong-armed signal caller fired a missile down field across his body before running out of bounds.

