Fayetteville, AR

Barks + Books fundraiser at Fayetteville library benefits shelter dogs

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Paws of the Ozarks in Fayetteville holds its yearly Barks + Books fundraiser at the Fayetteville Public Library on June 24.

The event raises funds to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs in Northwest Arkansas. There was music, food from Wright’s Barbecue, and a silent auction.

This fundraiser is where the bulk of the rescue’s budget comes from.

“70% of our cost is vet care,” said Kayla Mayes, executive director of Big Paws of the Ozarks. “And so, being able to get money like this is a huge help to us being able to pay those vet bills. Donations and treats and toys are always helpful, but the majority of our money goes to vet clinics.

“Donations are our primary source of income,” Mayes said. “We really are supported by our community and we’re so grateful for that. So, donations play a huge role.”

Donations can be made on the organization’s website .

