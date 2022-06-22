'Brian and Charles' Filmmakers Talk Their Sundance Experience And Bringing Story From Stage To Screen

Powered by RedCircle

The filmmakers behind Brian and Charles join the show to discuss the making of their charming new comedy; from its inception on the stage to the short film and now on the big screen. Director Jim Archer, writer David Earl (Brian), and writer Chris Hayward (Charles) also share their reactions to the film getting accepted into Sundance, audience reception, and more.

