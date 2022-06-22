ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Brian and Charles' Filmmakers Talk Their Sundance Experience And Bringing Story From Stage To Screen

By Gabriel Kovacs
The filmmakers behind Brian and Charles join the show to discuss the making of their charming new comedy; from its inception on the stage to the short film and now on the big screen. Director Jim Archer, writer David Earl (Brian), and writer Chris Hayward (Charles) also share their reactions to the film getting accepted into Sundance, audience reception, and more.

Miles Teller Responds To The Viral Love For His Top Gun: Maverick Mustache, Hilariously Reveals One Person Who Isn’t A Fan

Tom Cruise may be the star of Top Gun: Maverick just like he was in the original Top Gun, but one of the sequel’s key supporting players is Miles Teller’s Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s late RIO and best friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Rooster is one the TOPGUN graduates who Maverick is tasked with training in the movie, and while he’s certainly not lacking in compelling characterization, let’s be real, Teller’s role has also gotten a lot of attention thanks to that glorious mustache. Teller has now responded to all the viral love his facial hair has received, as well as revealed one person who isn’t a fan of it.
