Lighthouse Point, FL

City prevails, for now, in case against homeowner

By The New Pelican Newspaper
 4 days ago
Lighthouse Point – A judge has refused Abina O’Sullivan’s request to squelch the city’s complaint against her. O’Sullivan claimed she was not informed the city was taking legal action that would allow them to clean up her property and asked the court that it be dismissed on grounds of “lack of...

