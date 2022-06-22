City prevails, for now, in case against homeowner

FORT LAUDERDALE - An overnight "active threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport involved four different scenarios, complete with the help of over 500 volunteers and first responders. "There are several different segments, which is not only going to test the Sheriff's office in our capabilities and our response elements, but the communication aspects of coordinating all of the different aspects from Homeland Security, BCAD, and the memberships that are all really responsible for safeguarding this facility," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. First responders and law enforcement officers had to navigate through a simulated car bomb situation, N active shooter situation, a family reunification site, and a law enforcement command center. "Most of the time when you have a drill this large, with this many agencies, over 30 agencies, that are responding to this drill you need to have a good coordination communication and collaboration. That's going to be one of the biggest things that you take away, so each drill that we do we do that again better and better," said Michael Nonnemacher, the airport's Chief Operating Officer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO