Dallas Yvonne Uthe, age 91, formerly of Presho, SD, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2022, at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 24th at the Presho Methodist Church in Presho with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at the Presho City Cemetery. For those unable to attend services will be live streamed on the website www.isburgfuneralchapel. com.

PRESHO, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO